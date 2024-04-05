Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Citigroup raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 123,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

