AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $3.80 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXTI. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.05.

AXT Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,459. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

