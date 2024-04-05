Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Azul by 721.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 3,578.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

