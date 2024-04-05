B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.