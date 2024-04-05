B. Riley Comments on Champion Iron Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

TSE CIA opened at C$6.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$7.77.

About Champion Iron



Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

