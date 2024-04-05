B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 91,552 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00.
Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 22 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$75.90.
B2Gold Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.97. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.02.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
