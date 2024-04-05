B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,336,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 10,740,653 shares.The stock last traded at $2.76 and had previously closed at $2.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in B2Gold by 82.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 429,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,543,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 9.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,923,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,601,000 after buying an additional 12,836,388 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in B2Gold by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,712,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 186,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

