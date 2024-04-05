Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Lowered to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:TBBK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $32.25. 187,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.45. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 30.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick purchased 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,800 shares of company stock worth $308,838. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

