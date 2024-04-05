Bank of America Boosts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.18.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.8 %

SNX opened at $117.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.22%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,700.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 5,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $518,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,700.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after purchasing an additional 371,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,385,000 after buying an additional 199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 1,331,988 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.