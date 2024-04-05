Bank of America Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised 3M from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

