Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $37.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.17 and last traded at $37.06. 7,910,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,314,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.34.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.