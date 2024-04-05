Barclays Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $61.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JCI. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Argus lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $64.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after buying an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 67,792,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,325,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,388,000 after purchasing an additional 156,951 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,411,000 after purchasing an additional 305,798 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after purchasing an additional 618,120 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

