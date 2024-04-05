Barclays Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $520.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.

Shares of SPGI opened at $428.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.01. The company has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

