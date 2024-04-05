Barclays Initiates Coverage on Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SKX. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.90. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock worth $15,021,192. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

