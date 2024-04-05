Barclays Trims Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price to $11.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Heartland Express Price Performance

NASDAQ HTLD opened at $10.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.38 million, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 14,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

