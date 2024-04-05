Benchmark Trims JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price to $55.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $67.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 110.65% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,435,332. JD.com has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

