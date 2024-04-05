Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Best Buy

Insider Activity at Best Buy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,093 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

About Best Buy

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.