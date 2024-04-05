Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Shares Gap Down to $30.41

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.41, but opened at $29.40. Beyond shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 555,958 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Beyond Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

