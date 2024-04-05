BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 1,514,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,536,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.68.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorothy D. Hayes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,401 shares in the company, valued at $508,844.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

