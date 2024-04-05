Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.52.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $205.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen has a 12-month low of $205.22 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $757,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $6,469,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

