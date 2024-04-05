BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 5.5% in March

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 29th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $85.21 and a fifty-two week high of $131.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,602,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 952,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

