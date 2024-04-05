BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $2.89 on Friday. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares in the company, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Brace purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,090 shares of company stock worth $142,812 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

