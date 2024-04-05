BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

