Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $72.90. Block shares last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 2,371,448 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.72.

Block Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3,525.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,935,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,072,000 after buying an additional 5,771,310 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $172,001,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth $157,021,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Block by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

