BMO Capital Markets Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$86.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:TD traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$80.86. 5,153,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,018,122. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$75.89 and a 12 month high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$143.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8601942 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

