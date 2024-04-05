BMO Capital Markets Lowers Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$55.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.92.

Parkland Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE PKI opened at C$42.10 on Tuesday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$30.29 and a 12 month high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.26.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. Parkland had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3006886 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.23%.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total transaction of C$328,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,392 shares of company stock worth $1,867,999 in the last ninety days. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

