BMO Capital Markets Raises S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $483.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $480.00 to $483.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $428.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $137.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.01.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

