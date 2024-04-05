BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Stock Price Down 1%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$15.83 and last traded at C$15.83. 9,510 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 208% from the average session volume of 3,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.99.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.67.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th.

