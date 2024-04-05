Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.66 and last traded at $184.28. Approximately 1,045,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,988,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.97. The company has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

