BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $99.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BOKF. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF opened at $89.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.41. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

