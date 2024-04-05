Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at TD Cowen

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 0.6 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.49 million, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $23.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Omaha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

