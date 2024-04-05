Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.36. 394,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,375,818. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

