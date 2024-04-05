Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 3.65% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $50,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. True North Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 1,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,197.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 2.4 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $107.60. 22,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,610. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.