Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 1,774 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Watts Water Technologies worth $55,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,962,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 913,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,798,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after buying an additional 82,366 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,865.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $65,112.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,106. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. The stock had a trading volume of 22,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,565. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.79. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

