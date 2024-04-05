Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,637 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $30,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.3% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Toro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Trading Down 0.2 %

TTC stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,773. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

