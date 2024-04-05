Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 248.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,403 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.26% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $46,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 198,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,629. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $168.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

