Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.32% of Packaging Co. of America worth $46,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,319.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.28. The stock had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,081. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

