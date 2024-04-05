Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $41.65 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Comfort Systems USA worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after acquiring an additional 136,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after buying an additional 50,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 3.2 %

FIX traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $335.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.