Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $53.53 Million Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.94% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $53,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock remained flat at $95.50 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $105.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 51,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $4,966,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,907,271 shares in the company, valued at $185,596,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.