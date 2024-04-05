Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $54.55 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in RPM International were worth $54,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

RPM traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 273,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day moving average of $105.69.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPM International

About RPM International

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.