Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 236,381 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.03. 290,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,266. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

