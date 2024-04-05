Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 387,125 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,101,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,125 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Callon Petroleum worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after acquiring an additional 653,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,672,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after acquiring an additional 331,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 510.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,634 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPE remained flat at $35.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $601.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.30 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. Callon Petroleum Company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

