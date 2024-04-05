Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.46% of Plexus worth $43,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 29,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.52. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.08%. Plexus’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock worth $3,112,875. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.