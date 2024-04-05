Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 49,509 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.17% of Manhattan Associates worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,461,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,455,000 after acquiring an additional 888,755 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,927,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares in the company, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,207,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.53. The stock had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,323. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.91 and a 52 week high of $266.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.29.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

