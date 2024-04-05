Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.64% of Shutterstock worth $28,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 75,482.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at $7,046,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 95.9% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 42,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at $256,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,443 shares of company stock worth $2,472,717 over the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $44.18. 130,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,067. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $75.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. Research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

