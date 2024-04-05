Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells $3,899,970.00 in Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary Bowman sold 114,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,225 shares in the company, valued at $33,225,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $247,437.50.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $86,125.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.38. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $92.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWMN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bowman Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BWMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.