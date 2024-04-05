Breakwater Capital Group Acquires New Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.05. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

