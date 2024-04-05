Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,051,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,710,000 after purchasing an additional 232,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.75. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

