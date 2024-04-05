Breakwater Capital Group Grows Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

