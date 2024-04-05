Breakwater Capital Group Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 71,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,796. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.72.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

